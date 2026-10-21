As the LPGA Tour makes its second straight Korean stop at a seaside course this week, the event's top Korean names on Wednesday predicted windy conditions will be a key factor.

The BMW Ladies Championship will start Thursday for a four-day run at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, in the Jeonnam-Gwangju region. The par-72 course is known for having a few greens and tee boxes located along the beach and atop seaside cliffs.

As scenic as the course may be for fans, playing conditions can be challenging for those hitting shots inside the ropes — especially with rain in forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

"I remember playing through gusts of wind last year," the defending champion Kim Sei-young said at a pretournament press conference at the course. "Today, it was blowing at about 20 miles per hour. I think practicing in such conditions will help me once the tournament starts. I heard the wind is supposed to pick up over the weekend, and navigating your way in these conditions is crucial in Haenam."

In winning her title last year, Kim set a tournament record with a four-round total of 24-under 264. Kim, who hails from a nearby town of Yeongam, had the backing of family and friends all week then.

"I was a little wobbly early on but I had such great support that I was able to shoot a really good score in the end," Kim recalled. "It always feels good to be home. I want to reward my fans with a good tournament again."

Kim was joined in the press conference by world No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran, the highest-ranked player in this week's field. Ryu is in the midst of her best season, having won two major titles and recorded eight other top-10 finishes.

"I am having an unforgettable year. I am not exaggerating when I say this season has been a dream," Ryu said. "I have five events left this year. Obviously, I would love to add more victories, but I also want to enjoy playing golf and not get caught up too much with results."

Ryu, who tied for 45th last year, added: "I am from this area and I am still not used to playing in the coastal winds. At least I have some experience now from playing in links courses (in England and Scotland) and I will try to have a better result than last year."

Ryu is in contention for the Vare Trophy, given to the golfer with the lowest scoring average. She is currently in second place at 69.54 through 57 rounds, with Nelly Korda leading the way at 69.38 through 53 rounds. However, by skipping the ongoing Asian swing and playing only the two final events of the year next month, Korda will fall short of the minimum requirement of 70 total rounds or 70 percent of total official tournament rounds, whichever is less. Korda has played 53 rounds.

Ryu's top competition appears to be Miyu Yamashita of Japan, whose average is 69.64 through 74 rounds.

Ryu finished fourth in the scoring race in 2024.

"It will be a huge honor to win that award," Ryu said. "I don't usually have wild mood swings but I remember being really disappointed when I missed out on it two years ago. I am thankful for the opportunity to go for that trophy once again."

Choi Hye-jin, who fell just short of earning her maiden LPGA title Sunday in Shanghai, said she was not dwelling on the near-miss.

Choi entered the final round at Buick LPGA Shanghai nursing a one-shot lead, and led by as many as three shots Sunday before finishing one stroke back of the eventual champion, Yin Ruoning of China.

"I had my chance to win in Shanghai but the final round was a letdown. However, there are many more tournaments to come, and the fact that I am getting these opportunities means there is still hope," Choi said. "I have some good memories of this tournament last year and I will calmly prepare for another chance to earn my first victory. I remember the wind impacting scores every round and I will try to adjust my approach in different weather conditions."

Choi, who will make her 125th career LPGA start this week, tied for seventh at last year's BMW Ladies Championship at 16-under.

Yoon Ina, an LPGA sophomore also seeking her first victory, said she had difficulty on the Haenam course last year, as she finished tied for 24th, and she is bracing for much the same this time around.

"I heard we will have a lot of rain on the weekend, and I think being patient will pay off in the end," Yoon added.

Two of the best players on the Korea LPGA Tour this season, Kim Min-sol and Seo Kyo-rim, will be among the 15 players from the domestic circuit this week.

Kim, who leads the Korean tour in money and Rookie of the Year points, tied for 10th at the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship as a high school student on a different course.

"I learned so much from playing alongside world-class players, and it helped me grow a great deal," said Kim, now 20. "For KLPGA players, competing at an LPGA tournament can serve as an important stepping stone."

Seo, who holds a lead over Kim in the Player of the Year points, said her ultimate goal is to reach the LPGA Tour and she would love to take care of that this week.

A nonmember who wins an LPGA event becomes eligible for the U.S. tour membership. The player can either accept her LPGA card immediately or wait until the start of the following year.

"If I win, I would love to move to the U.S. tour right away," Seo, 20, said. "I think my short game is lacking when stacked up against top players. I will focus on improving that element this week."