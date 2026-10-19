Badminton star An Se-young sets record for most int'l women's singles titles

With her latest victory in Denmark over the weekend, Korean badminton star An Se-young set the record for the most international titles in the women's singles, the sport's international governing body said Monday.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on its social media that An's title at the Denmark Open on Sunday was her 47th international championship, one more than the former Indonesian star Susi Susanti.

The BWF noted that titles in regional games are excluded and these records have been kept since 1989.

An has been the world No. 1 for 105 consecutive weeks. She won a single-season record 11 titles in 2025 and is closing in on that mark this year with nine victories under her belt.

In the Denmark Open final, An defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 2-1 (21-23, 21-14, 21-18) despite trailing in every game and dealing with an apparent right ankle injury.

Not counting team competitions, An has collected six titles on the BWF World Tour and also won gold medals at the Asian Championships, the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games in 2026.

An has lost just one match all season — in the final of the All England Open in March.

Her next event is the French Open this week. She won the tournament in 2019, 2024 and 2025.