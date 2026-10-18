Tigers beat Twins to take stranglehold in KBO postseason series

GWANGJU — The offense exploded for five runs in the opening frame and starter Adam Oller worked six solid innings, as the Kia Tigers defeated the LG Twins 6-3 for their second straight postseason victory.

After emerging victorious in a game played amid intermittent showers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the Tigers are now a win away from taking this best-of-five series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason.

The series will move to the Twins' home in Seoul, Jamsil Baseball Stadium, and will resume with Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If the Twins lose, it will be the final game played at Jamsil, a 44-year-old stadium set for demolition after this season.

Since this round was added to the postseason in 1989, only twice has a team rallied to take the series after dropping the first two games: the 2010 and 2013 Doosan Bears.