An Se-young reaches Denmark Open final, eyes ninth title of season
Summary
An Se-young defeated Nozomi Okuhara in the Denmark Open semifinals on Saturday, advancing to the final. The reigning world champion will face Akane Yamaguchi at 7:50 p.m. Sunday Seoul time. An has won her last nine matches against Yamaguchi and needs one more victory to claim her ninth title of the 2026 season.
Key Facts
- An defeated Okuhara 21-16, 21-8 in the women’s singles semifinal of the BWF World Tour Super 750 Denmark Open.
- An’s season record improved to 60 wins and one loss in 61 matches, giving her a 98.4 percent winning percentage.
- An defeated Yamaguchi in the women’s singles final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games last month.
- World No. 1 men’s doubles pair Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho lost to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.
Reigning world badminton champion An Se-young has advanced to the final of the Denmark Open, moving one win away from her ninth title of the season.
An defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 (21-16, 21-8) in the women's singles semifinals of the Denmark Open, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 event, on Saturday (local time).
She will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the final at 7:50 p.m. Sunday (Seoul time).
An has won her last nine head-to-head matches against Yamaguchi, including a 2-0 victory in the women's singles final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games last month.
With the semifinal victory, An improved her season record to 60 wins and one loss in 61 matches, giving her a winning percentage of 98.4 percent.
If she wins the Denmark Open title, it will be her ninth title of the 2026 season.
Meanwhile, the world No. 1 men's doubles pair of Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.
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