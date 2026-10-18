Reigning world badminton champion An Se-young has advanced to the final of the Denmark Open, moving one win away from her ninth title of the season.

An defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 (21-16, 21-8) in the women's singles semifinals of the Denmark Open, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 event, on Saturday (local time).

She will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the final at 7:50 p.m. Sunday (Seoul time).

An has won her last nine head-to-head matches against Yamaguchi, including a 2-0 victory in the women's singles final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games last month.

With the semifinal victory, An improved her season record to 60 wins and one loss in 61 matches, giving her a winning percentage of 98.4 percent.

If she wins the Denmark Open title, it will be her ninth title of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the world No. 1 men's doubles pair of Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.