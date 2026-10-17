GWANGJU — As the Kia Tigers open their Korean baseball postseason run Saturday at home, manager Lee Bum-ho said he will look to the top of his lineup to inflict damage on their opponent.

The Tigers will host the LG Twins to begin the best-of-five first round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul.

Park Jae-hyun, one of the league's breakout stars this year with 19 homers and 21 steals, will bat leadoff, followed by the 2024 Korean Series MVP Kim Sun-bin. Then Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 regular-season MVP, will bat in his usual No. 3 spot, followed by Harold Castro and Na Sung-bum.

Kim Do-yeong led the KBO with 45 homers in the regular season, while Castro and Na added 21 home runs and 31 home runs, respectively.

"I think the game will come down to how well our first five batters will perform," Lee said in his pregame media availability. "Obviously, the bottom part of the lineup is also important, but our top guys will have to set the tone."

Prior to this series, Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said keeping Kim Do-yeong in check will be a major key for his team. But with Castro and Na hitting behind Kim, the Twins will still have to pitch to the young slugger, rather than risk having the two other mashers behind him come up with big hits.

"Manager Youm must have said that because Do-yeong is a big part of our lineup, and we are prepared for whatever their approach may be," Lee said. "When he gets a pitch to hit, I am sure Do-yeong will do his thing. And I am also confident Castro and Na Sung-bum will do their part."

The recent history suggests winning the opening game of this series is crucial.

In the past 10 editions of the best-of-five first round, Game 1 winners went on to take the series nine times.

As for trying to contain the Twins' top slugger, Austin Dean, Lee said, "Even if we give up a home run against him, it will be important to minimize that damage."

"He is not the only dangerous hitter in their lineup," Lee added. "We will not be able to beat them just by keeping one or two players in check."