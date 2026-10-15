Son Heung-min has climbed back to the top of the assists leaderboard in Major League Soccer (MLS) after collecting two helpers in the latest victory by his Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

Son had a goal and two assists as LAFC defeated Austin FC 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time).

With 15 assists for the season, Son broke a tie with five players, including Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, to grab the sole possession of the MLS lead in the category.

Son also has seven goals on the season — three goals away from becoming the eighth player in MLS this season to hit double figures in both goals and assists.

LAFC snapped their four-match winless skid with the victory. This was also the first match in which they scored more than two goals since routing Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on July 25.

After a goalless first half, Son set up Denis Bouanga for LAFC's first marker seven minutes into the second half. Then in the 67th minute, about a minute after Austin had tied the match, Son was credited with an assist when a clearing attempt by Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver struck Son in the back and bounced right to Bouanga, who slotted the ball home to put LAFC up 2-1.

Son then got in on the scoring act himself in the 72nd minute, redirecting a cross from Jacob Shaffelburg with his right foot to give his club a two-goal cushion.

Son was subbed out in the 78th minute and LAFC hung on to win by a pair.

It was their first win under interim head coach Xavi Tamarit, who took over from Marc Dos Santos on Oct. 1.