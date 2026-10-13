Nat'l football team star Lee Kang-in threatens legal action against 'groundless' rumors

The agency for Korean football star Lee Kang-in warned of legal action Tuesday against "groundless" rumors accusing the midfielder of causing strife within the men's national team.

"We have confirmed the indiscriminate spread of rumors online regarding Lee Kang-in that could not be further from the truth," The Black Label said in a statement. "Matters being discussed have nothing to do with Lee Kang-in and are groundless. We are gathering online comments and posts for spreading false rumors and possible defamation, and we will take legal action where necessary."

The agency was referring to speculation that Lee, 24, had been responsible for disrupting chemistry inside the national team locker room. Following the most recent friendly match against Uzbekistan last Tuesday, three players born in 1996 — Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom — reportedly offered to retire from international play over frustration with the current leadership group, led by 34-year-old captain Son Heung-min and his fellow 34-year-old Lee Jae-sung.

A YouTuber later alleged that Lee Kang-in had sided with those born in 1996 to form a clique with a goal of stripping Son of his captaincy, and the claim quickly gathered steam online.