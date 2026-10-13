Hanwha Eagles re-sign Taiwanese pitcher Wang Yan-Cheng

The Hanwha Eagles announced Tuesday they have re-signed their Taiwanese pitcher Wang Yan-Cheng for next year.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Wang has agreed to a new one-year deal worth $200,000 and that the left-hander also received a $100,000 signing bonus.

Wang was the Eagles' Asian quota player this year and served as a pillar in a rotation decimated by injuries and subpar performances, all the while making $100,000.

The 25-year-old went 11-6 with a 3.97 ERA in 133 2/3 innings while striking out 100. He was the only Hanwha pitcher to win more than 10 games. Wang finished second on the team in innings and strikeouts, both behind former major league pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin.

"I am happy to be back with the Hanwha Eagles for next season. I would like to thank the club for trusting in my potential and giving me another opportunity," Wang said. "I will try to address my shortcomings and keep getting better and better."

The Eagles reached the Korean Series last year but finished ninth in the 10-team league this year. They also ranked near the bottom in major pitching categories, such as ERA and strikeouts.