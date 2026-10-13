Cha Jun-hwan steps away from national team, eyes entertainment career

Korean figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan, 25, is stepping away from competitive ice this season, with signs pointing to a new chapter in the entertainment industry.

Cha said on social media Monday that he had decided not to continue competing or serving on the national team this season after careful consideration.

"After much deliberation, I have decided not to continue my national team activities or compete in events this season," Cha said.

He also said his contract with the Seoul Metropolitan Government had come to an end following extensive discussions with the city.

"I sincerely thank the Seoul Metropolitan Government and everyone at Seoul City Hall for believing in me and giving me their unwavering support," he said.

Cha left the door open regarding his plans for the future, saying he intends to focus on his current commitments while considering what direction to take next.

"I will do my best with the opportunities currently given to me while carefully thinking about what path I want to pursue going forward," he said.

Cha has been a central figure in elevating South Korean men's figure skating to the international stage.

At the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in February, he finished fourth in the men's singles event, the best Olympic result ever achieved by a South Korean male figure skater.

His career highlights also include winning the 2022 International Skating Union Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, taking silver at the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships and winning gold at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.

Cha, who began his career as a child actor before emerging as an elite figure skater, signed an exclusive contract with entertainment agency Fantagio in April.

He has since expanded his activities beyond competitive skating, taking a starring role in the ice show "Solo Leveling on ICE."

Cha could stay in the spotlight through television projects, including a possible sitcom, as early as the coming months.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.