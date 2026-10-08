Korea stayed put at No. 32 in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday, after recording two wins, one draw and one loss in their first four matches under their temporary head coach Robert Moreno.

FIFA unveiled its latest rankings after the conclusion of the Sept. 21-Oct. 6 international match window, during which teams could each play a maximum four games.

Korea hosted four friendlies during this period, with Moreno, appointed as the caretaker boss in early September, trying to put his fingerprints on the Taegeuk Warriors.

Korea beat Ecuador 3-0 in Moreno's debut on Sept. 24 but lost to Uruguay 4-1 four days later. Korea then played Venezuela to a goalless draw last Friday, a performance that prompted defender Kim Min-jae to call out his teammates for their lack of effort in a televised interview.

Korea closed out the four-match swing by defeating Uzbekistan 2-0 on Tuesday.

Korea remained the fourth-best team in the Asian Football Confederation, behind Japan at 17th, Iran at 23rd and Australia at 26th.

FIFA will next update its rankings after the Nov. 9-17 window.

The reigning World Cup champions Spain stayed at No. 1, with Portugal climbing two spots to No. 5 and Brazil dropping a notch to No. 6.