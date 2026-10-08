One Korean player has moved on to the next stage in the ongoing Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason, eliminating his countryman in the process.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, two-time defending World Series champions, defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-1 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time) to close out the best-of-five National League Division Series (NLDS) in four games.

In the upcoming National League Championship Series, the Dodgers will face the winner of the other NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

For the Dodgers, Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong made his first postseason appearance this year as a defensive replacement at second base to start the bottom of the ninth inning.

Kim, as a sophomore, appeared in only 43 games in the regular season, posting a .259 batting average with one homer, 11 RBIs and five steals, and he spent most of the year in the minors. The Dodgers recalled the versatile and speedy Korean on Sept. 28 and put him on their postseason roster.

Over his MLB career, Kim has played second base, shortstop, center field and left field. He has only been caught twice in 20 steal attempts.

Last year, Kim became the first Korean position player to win a World Series title. He is now trying to be the first Korean player to capture consecutive World Series rings.

The Braves' exit spelled the end of a lost season for their Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong.

After a brief stint with the Braves in an injury-plagued 2025 season, Kim signed a one-year deal with the club as a free agent in December, betting on himself for a big 2026 campaign that he hoped would set him up for a lucrative pay day on the open market.

However, Kim suffered a serious finger injury when he slipped on ice and fell while staying in Korea in January. A torn tendon in his right middle finger kept Kim out until May, though he missed more time in July due to inflammation in that surgically repaired finger.

Kim batted his career-worst .116 in 51 games in the regular season, with zero home run and 38 strikeouts against 16 walks.

He still made the Braves' postseason roster but went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in two games in the Wild Card Series and two games in the NLDS. Kim was benched for Wednesday's game.