Top KBO draft pick receives largest rookie signing bonus

The top selection at this year's Korean baseball draft received the largest rookie signing bonus in league history Wednesday.

The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced they gave their two-way prospect Ha Hyun-seung a signing bonus of 1.6 billion won ($1.2 million) — easily surpassing the previous record of 1 billion won awarded to former Kia Tigers pitcher Han Ki-joo in 2006.

Ha, 18, went first overall at the annual KBO draft last month. While at Busan High School, Ha excelled both as pitcher and hitter, and when announcing the team's pick at the draft table, Heroes general manager Huh Seung-pil identified Ha as "pitcher and position player."

On the mound this year, Ha went 4-0 with a 0.39 ERA in 42 2/3 innings across 15 outings. He struck out 77 batters and walked only 11. At the plate, Ha batted .383/.495/.593 in 24 games with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

At the U18 Asian Baseball Championship in September, Ha went 3-0 without giving up a run in 15 2/3 innings, while striking out 25 and walking two. He tossed seven shutout innings and gave up just one hit in Korea's 2-0 win over Japan in the championship final. Ha did not bat in that tournament.

Ha drew interest from Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs before the draft but chose to begin his professional career at home.

"We considered his tremendous talent and potential for further growth, and also the fact that he chose to stay home instead of going overseas to start his pro career," the Heroes said.

Ha thanked the Heroes for valuing him so highly.

"I am so happy to put on the uniform of a team I wanted to play for, and with this signing bonus, I finally feel like a part of this organization," Ha said. "The Heroes have produced so many MLB players and still have some great veterans on the team. I am looking forward to learning from them."