International Skating Union (ISU) President Kim Jae-youl has been elected the new head of the Winter Olympic Federations (WOF), an umbrella organization representing international federations governing major Winter Olympic sports.

The ISU said Wednesday that Kim would succeed outgoing WOF President Ivo Ferriani of Italy, following a meeting of the organization in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"President Kim was recognized for his passion and dedication to snow and ice sports, as well as his commitment to strengthening cooperation among international sports federations," the ISU said.

The WOF was established to promote the shared development of Winter Olympic sports through exchanges and cooperation among their international governing bodies. Its members represent major disciplines, including skating, skiing and snowboarding, ice hockey, curling, luge, bobsleigh and skeleton, and biathlon.

"Snow and ice sports have very special characteristics," Kim said. "I will work together with all WOF members to raise the profile of winter sports in today's society."

He added that he would cooperate with all stakeholders to promote the collective development of winter sports.

Kim previously served as president of the Korea Skating Union, vice president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and an ISU council member. In 2022, he became the first non-European to be elected ISU president in the organization's history.

Kim has further expanded his role in international sports governance this year. In February, he was elected to the International Olympic Committee Executive Board following a recommendation from the WOF. In June, he secured a second term as ISU president at the union's congress in Tenerife, Spain.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







