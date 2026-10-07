Choi Won-jun of the KT Wiz broke a single-season hits record in Korean baseball Wednesday.

Choi collected his 203rd hit of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season against the Samsung Lions at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of of Seoul, to break the previous mark of 202 set by Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants in 2024.

Choi and Reyes entered their respective games Wednesday with 201 hits apiece. Choi got his 202nd knock moments before Reyes picked up his against the Kia Tigers at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan.

And Choi got to No. 203 first with a bloop single to left field off Lee Seung-hyun.

Reyes, though, will still have a chance to finish the season with more hits than Choi. After Wednesday, the Giants will have four games remaining, while the Wiz will only play two more games.

Reyes has not missed a game since joining the Giants in 2024. He is the first player in KBO history with multiple 200-hit seasons.