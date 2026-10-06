Son Heung-min becomes all-time Korean men's goals leader

Son Heung-min became the all-time male goals leader in Korean football Tuesday, netting his 59th marker in a friendly against Uzbekistan.

Son scored a free kick goal in the sixth minute at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Son, 34, broke a tie with former striker Cha Bum-kun. Son drew level with Cha with a goal against Uruguay last Monday and needed just two more matches to become the new record holder.

Son is already the most-capped male player with 151 appearances.

Son made his international debut on Dec. 30, 2010, against Syria, and scored his first goal against India on Jan. 18, 2011, during the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.

He has represented South Korea at FIFA World Cups in 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, and has also played at the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 Asian Cups.

Ji So-yun, a longtime women's national team star, is Korea's all-time leader with 76 goals in 182 appearances.