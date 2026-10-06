Son Heung-min becomes all-time Korean men's goals leader
Summary
Son Heung-min became South Korea’s all-time male goals leader Tuesday by scoring his 59th international goal against Uzbekistan in Yongin. He scored a free kick in the sixth minute at Yongin Mireu Stadium. The 34-year-old surpassed former striker Cha Bum-kun and also holds the men’s record with 151 appearances.
Key Facts
- Son Heung-min made his international debut against Syria on Dec. 30, 2010.
- He scored his first international goal against India on Jan. 18, 2011, during the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.
- Son has represented South Korea at the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.
- He has also played at the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 Asian Cups.
- Ji So-yun is Korea’s all-time leading scorer across men’s and women’s football, with 76 goals in 182 appearances.
Son Heung-min became the all-time male goals leader in Korean football Tuesday, netting his 59th marker in a friendly against Uzbekistan.
Son scored a free kick goal in the sixth minute at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul.
Son, 34, broke a tie with former striker Cha Bum-kun. Son drew level with Cha with a goal against Uruguay last Monday and needed just two more matches to become the new record holder.
Son is already the most-capped male player with 151 appearances.
Son made his international debut on Dec. 30, 2010, against Syria, and scored his first goal against India on Jan. 18, 2011, during the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.
He has represented South Korea at FIFA World Cups in 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, and has also played at the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 Asian Cups.
Ji So-yun, a longtime women's national team star, is Korea's all-time leader with 76 goals in 182 appearances.
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