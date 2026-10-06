Korea edged out Uzbekistan 2-0 for their second victory in four matches under interim boss Robert Moreno, with captain Son Heung-min becoming the country's all-time male leading scorer.

Son scored his record-setting 59th goal off a free kick in the sixth minute at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul, and the Taegeuk Warriors fought off a determined Uzbekistan side that controlled the match for long stretches at a time.

Substitute Oh Se-hun had the second goal for South Korea in the second half, as they wrapped up their September-October FIFA match window with two wins, one draw and one loss.

South Korea will next play two matches during the Nov. 9-17 window.