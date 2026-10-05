North Korea's Asian Games run overshadowed by poor sportsmanship

North Korea’s delegation at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games achieved notable results but repeatedly drew criticism for unsportsmanlike behavior both on and off the field. While the country partially succeeded in asserting its presence through sports, its refusal to accept results and efforts to cut off interaction with other athletes ran counter to the spirit of the Games’ slogan, “Imagine One Asia.”

North Korea finished 12th overall with seven gold medals, 13 silver medals and nine bronze medals. It dropped two places from 10th at the Hangzhou Games three years ago, but all seven of its gold medals came in weightlifting, reaffirming its status as a powerhouse in the sport. Its women’s soccer team also demonstrated that it remains a formidable force, despite settling for silver.

But apart from their performance, the delegation’s closed-off approach, public sessions of self-criticism and refusal to accept officiating decisions came under scrutiny. Even at an international sporting festival, North Korean athletes kept their distance from competitors and reporters from other countries, effectively putting up a wall between themselves and everyone else at the Games.

On Friday, Bang Chol-mi, who competed in the women’s 54-kilogram boxing final, remained in the ring and voiced her displeasure after refusing to accept the judges’ decision, delaying the start of the next bout.

At the weightlifting venue, medalists were seen in tears during a session of self-criticism as an official harshly berated them.

During the men’s soccer quarterfinal against Japan on Sept. 26, the North Korean team collectively left the field while protesting a refereeing decision and, after losing the match, walked off without even shaking hands. Throughout the Games, athletes displayed similar lapses in sportsmanship, including An Chang-ok, who stood beside women’s vault gold medalist Yeo Seo-jeong without shaking hands or exchanging greetings.

It is hardly conceivable that all of this was the result of these young athletes’ voluntary choices. The changes have become palpable since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared the doctrine of “two hostile states” three years ago.

Yeo Seo-jeong said that communication with North Korean athletes had “been cut off since the Hangzhou Games.” Ji So-yeon, 35, who had once been friendly with North Korean players, also said she felt “sorry for them” when she saw them this time.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







