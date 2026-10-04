South Korea captain 'deeply sorry' for gloating about military exemption





South Korea's Asian Games football captain apologised on Sunday for boasting that his gold medal meant he did not have to do military service.

South Korea defeated hosts Japan 1-0 on Saturday in the men's final in Toyota, near Nagoya, for their fourth Games title in a row.

Afterwards, Lee Gi-hyuk smiled as he held up his gold medal to reporters and said: "I'm not going to the military."

Able-bodied South Korean males are usually required to perform between 18 months and two years of military service before the age of 28.

But the government rewards Asian Games gold medals and Olympic medals of any colour with an exemption, meaning they will carry out just weeks of light basic training instead.

Exemptions are a sensitive topic in South Korea, and athletes usually shy away from talking about it.

The 26-year-old Lee, a defender who plays in the domestic K League, apologised for "the thoughtless remarks I made and the way I behaved after the match, things I should not have said or done, both as captain and as a player".

In a statement on Instagram he said he was "caught up in the happiness, adrenaline and excitement of the moment".

"I am deeply sorry to the fans who are currently fulfilling their military duty, as well as to all those who sincerely supported us," he said.

"As an adult I should have thought carefully before speaking. I deeply regret having spoken so carelessly, and I will continue to reflect on my actions.

"I sincerely apologise to all the fans who have supported us wholeheartedly and who are doing their utmost to fulfil their military duty."

Asian Games football is contested between under-23 squads, but three overage players are allowed.

Lee played in South Korea's disastrous World Cup campaign in North America, when they went out in the group phase.

The golfer Tom Kim also earned a military exemption after winning gold at the Asian Games on Saturday.



