Fencing double gold medalist voted S. Korean MVP

NAGOYA, Japan— Oh Sang-uk, who captured two gold medals in men's fencing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, was named the MVP of the South Korean delegation on Sunday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Oh won the voting by members of the South Korean media covering the continental competition across central Japan.

The KSOC began recognizing its top athletes at multisports competitions at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Oh will receive 30 million won ($22,240) for his win.

In men's sabre fencing, Oh won his second straight gold medal and helped South Korea to its fourth straight title, all the while battling lower back and ankle injuries.

Oh, 30, had his shining moment in the men's team final on Sept. 26.

In team fencing competitions, the side that wins 45 points first is the winner. And in the sabre team final, South Korea trailed Japan 40-39 entering the last bout between Oh and Mao Kokubo.

The deficit soon grew to 44-41, putting South Korea on the precipice of a loss. But then Oh improbably scored four straight points to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

South Korea claimed four gold medals in fencing and Oh was responsible for two of them.



