NAGOYA, Japan—The 20th Asian Games came to a conclusion in the central Japanese city of Nagoya on Sunday with a celebration of athletes, supporters and volunteers of the quadrennial continental competition.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the third Asiad to be held in Japan, dealt with persistent criticism over issues ranging from lack of accommodations for athletes to transportation mishaps.

Bearing the name of the prefecture of Aichi and its capital Nagoya, events were held across Aichi and, in some cases, outside the prefecture -- mostly in existing and redeveloped venues in an effort to lower costs.

Over the past 16 days, central Japan hosted some 10,000 athletes and officials from 45 nations, as they competed for 469 gold medals in 43 sports and 71 disciplines under the slogan, "Imagine One Asia."

South Korea finished third in the medal table with 39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze medals. China dominated the event yet again with 169 gold medals and 341 medals overall. The host country Japan earned its all-time Asian Games record 83 gold medals.

Sport climber Seo Chae-hyun, who won gold in the women's lead and bronze in the women's boulder, carried the South Korean flag during the athletes' parade.

Doha, capital of Qatar, is the host of the next Asian Games, which will be the city's second one after the 2006 event.

The Asian Games were first held in 1951 but have since taken place in even-numbered years with the exception of the 2023 competition in Hangzhou, China, which was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doha organizers have said they are open to pushing the event back a year to 2031 if the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) decides to make the change. The OCA is contemplating holding the Asian Games, its flagship multisport competition, a year before the Olympics so that they can also serve as Asia's Olympic qualifiers and attract top-end talent.