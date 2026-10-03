NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea's Song Da-bin won the gold medal in the women's heaviest weight class in taekwondo at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, giving the country the first taekwondo gold at the ongoing competition.

Song beat Mu Wenzhe of China 2-1 in the final of the women's +67-kilogram taekwondo at Toyohashi Gymnasium in Toyohashi, some 85 kilometers southeast of Nagoya.

It is South Korea's first taekwondo gold at the Asian Games in Japan.