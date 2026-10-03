KASUGAI, Japan — PGA Tour winner Kim Joo-hyung captured the men's golf gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, while also helping South Korea take silver in the team event.

Kim shot six-under 64 in the final round at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city of Nagoya, to finish at 18-under 262.

With this gold medal, Kim, 24, also earned exemption from the mandatory military service. Athletes who win an Asian Games gold medal and who have not already fulfilled their duty are eligible for exemption. Kim, a four-time PGA Tour champion, has joined a growing list of top athletes who have enjoyed this benefit, including a pair of fellow PGA Tour veterans in Kim Si-woo and Im Sung-jae, who won the team gold medal three years ago.

In the team standings, where the two best scores out of three players for each country were added after every round, South Korea finished in second place behind China at 26-under.



