Oh Ye-jin wins silver in women's recurve archery at Asian Games

OKAZAKI, Japan — Oh Ye-jin won the silver in the women's individual recurve archery at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, losing in a shoot-off.

Oh lost to Kumkum Anil Mohod of India in a shoot-off in the women's individual final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

Oh sought South Korea's first gold medal in the women's recurve archery after winning the silver medal in the women's team recurve event the previous day.

Oh led 3-1 after the first two sets. She won the first set 29-27 after hitting two 10s, while Anil Mohod hit an 8 with her third arrow.

The two tied 29-29 in the second set, before Anil Mohod shot three 10s in the third to level the set score at 3-3.

Oh regained the lead at 5-3 after the fourth set, as Anil Mohod shot an 8 with her second arrow.

The two went to a shoot-off after Anil Mohod again shot three 10s in the fifth and final set to tie the set score at 5-5.

In the shoot-off, Oh shot an 8, while Anil Mohod hit a perfect 10 to win the gold medal.



