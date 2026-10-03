Oh Ye-jin wins silver in women's recurve archery at Asian Games
Summary
Oh Ye-jin won silver in the women’s individual recurve archery final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, on Saturday. She lost to India’s Kumkum Anil Mohod in a shoot-off. Oh had been seeking South Korea’s first gold in the event after taking silver in the women’s team recurve event the previous day.
Key Facts
- Oh led 3-1 after the first two sets before the match was tied 5-5 after the fifth set.
- She won the first set 29-27 by hitting two 10s, while Kumkum Anil Mohod hit an 8 with her third arrow.
- The final took place at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, about 50 kilometers southeast of Nagoya.
- In the shoot-off, Oh shot an 8 and Anil Mohod hit a perfect 10 to win gold.
OKAZAKI, Japan — Oh Ye-jin won the silver in the women's individual recurve archery at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, losing in a shoot-off.
Oh lost to Kumkum Anil Mohod of India in a shoot-off in the women's individual final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.
Oh sought South Korea's first gold medal in the women's recurve archery after winning the silver medal in the women's team recurve event the previous day.
Oh led 3-1 after the first two sets. She won the first set 29-27 after hitting two 10s, while Anil Mohod hit an 8 with her third arrow.
The two tied 29-29 in the second set, before Anil Mohod shot three 10s in the third to level the set score at 3-3.
Oh regained the lead at 5-3 after the fourth set, as Anil Mohod shot an 8 with her second arrow.
The two went to a shoot-off after Anil Mohod again shot three 10s in the fifth and final set to tie the set score at 5-5.
In the shoot-off, Oh shot an 8, while Anil Mohod hit a perfect 10 to win the gold medal.
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