Lee Woo-seok wins gold in men's individual recurve, his 2nd gold at Asian Games
Summary
Lee Woo-seok won the men’s individual recurve archery title at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, on Saturday. He beat Japan’s Junya Nakanishi 6-2 in the final and collected his second gold medal of the Games after the team event. Lee had previously taken bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Key Facts
- Lee won the men’s individual recurve final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, about 50 kilometers southeast of Nagoya.
- He defeated Junya Nakanishi of Japan by a 6-2 set score in the final.
- Lee opened the match with two 10s in the first set and later secured the victory with two 10s in the fourth set.
OKAZAKI, Japan — South Korea's Lee Woo-seok captured the men's individual title in recurve archery at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, collecting his second gold medal following the team event.
Lee defeated Junya Nakanishi of Japan by the set score of 6-2 in the men's individual recurve final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.
It is Lee's second gold medal at the Asian Games here, following the men's team recurve event the following day.
Lee stood on the top of the podium in the men's individual recurve, following the bronze medal at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games.
Starting the first set with two 10s, Lee tied the second set at 27-27 after hitting an 8, taking a 3-1 lead in the set score.
As Nakanishi seemed to find his rhythm and hit two 10s in the third set, Lee responded with two 10s of his own to take a 4-1 lead. In the fourth set, Lee again hit two 10s to secure the victory.
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