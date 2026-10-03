Kim Hong-yul wins 2nd straight silver in breaking at Asian Games

TOKONAME, Japan — South Korean B-boy Kim Hong-yul, better known by his stage name Hong 10, won the silver medal in the sport of breaking, or breakdancing, at the 2025 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday.

Kim lost to Shigeyuki Nakarai of Japan 3-0 in the final of B-boys breaking at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, just south of Nagoya.

He also won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 after losing to Nakarai in the men's breaking final.



