my timesThe Korea Times

Kim Hong-yul wins 2nd straight silver in breaking at Asian Games

Listen
By Yonhap
  • Published KST
Kim Hong-yul (Hongten) of South Korea competes against Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (Shigekix) in the B-Boys Gold Medal breaking match at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall F during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Saturday. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Kim Hong-yul (Hongten) of South Korea competes against Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (Shigekix) in the B-Boys Gold Medal breaking match at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall F during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Saturday. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

TOKONAME, Japan — South Korean B-boy Kim Hong-yul, better known by his stage name Hong 10, won the silver medal in the sport of breaking, or breakdancing, at the 2025 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday.

Kim lost to Shigeyuki Nakarai of Japan 3-0 in the final of B-boys breaking at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, just south of Nagoya.

He also won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 after losing to Nakarai in the men's breaking final.