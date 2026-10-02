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Asian Games S. Korea wins gold in LoL competition; Faker takes 2nd Asiad gold

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By Yonhap
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South Korea's League of Legend (LoL) team members stand in line before the final of the esports LoL competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, south of Nagoya, Friday. Yonhap

South Korea's League of Legend (LoL) team members stand in line before the final of the esports LoL competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, south of Nagoya, Friday. Yonhap

South Korea won its second consecutive gold medal in the League of Legends (LoL) esports competition at the 2025 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, with LoL superstar Lee Sang-hyeok bagging his second Asiad gold.

In the LoL final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, just south of Nagoya, the team of Lee, Choi Woo-je, Kim Geon-woo, Ryu Min-seok, Kim Gun-boo and Lee Min-hyung beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 to claim the Asian Games crown for the second event in a row.

South Korea won the inaugural LoL title at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games, where the popular multiplayer online battle arena video game was first contested.