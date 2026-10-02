Asian Games S. Korea wins gold in LoL competition; Faker takes 2nd Asiad gold

South Korea won its second consecutive gold medal in the League of Legends (LoL) esports competition at the 2025 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, with LoL superstar Lee Sang-hyeok bagging his second Asiad gold.

In the LoL final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, just south of Nagoya, the team of Lee, Choi Woo-je, Kim Geon-woo, Ryu Min-seok, Kim Gun-boo and Lee Min-hyung beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 to claim the Asian Games crown for the second event in a row.

South Korea won the inaugural LoL title at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games, where the popular multiplayer online battle arena video game was first contested.