S. Korea wins 2nd straight gold in men's team recurve archery

South Korea captured its second straight Asian Games gold medal in the men's team event in recurve archery Friday.

The trio of Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin defeated India by the set score of 5-1 in the men's team final of the Aichi-Nagoya Asiad at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

Lee and Kim Je-deok had also won the 2023 team gold medal with a different third member, Oh Jin-hyek. Kim Woo-jin won the team gold in 2010 and silver with Lee and Oh in 2018.

The men's gold was also South Korea's third archery medal on Friday, following the women's team silver and the mixed team bronze.