S. Korea takes bronze in mixed team recurve archery event

South Korea won the mixed team bronze medal in recurve archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, unable to take gold in its second straight archery event here.

Kang Chae-young and Kim Je-deok defeated Nanami Asakuno and Junya Nakanishi of Japan by the set score of 5-1 in the bronze medal match at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

The mixed team event in recurve made its Asian Games debut in 2018. South Korea won gold in 2023, but Kang and Kim failed to make it two in a row after losing to Zhu Jingyi and Liu Mengqi of China 6-0 in the semifinals earlier Friday.

In mixed team matches, each archer takes two arrows per set for four arrows and a maximum score of 40 points. A set win is worth two points, and teams each get one point for a tie. The first team to five points is the winner.

Kang and Kim barely put up a fight against Zhu and Liu in the semifinals. With his six arrows across three sets, Kim hit two 7s and one 8. Kang had four 8s.

Then in the bronze medal match, the South Korean team scored 39 points to Japan's 35 in the opening set for a 2-0 lead. The teams each shot a 37, as South Korea extended its lead to 3-1.

South Korea then closed out Japan with a 37-35 win in the third set.

Earlier in the day, Kang, Oh Ye-jin and Lee Yun-ji lost to India in the final of the women's team event, as South Korea's Asiad winning streak ended at seven.