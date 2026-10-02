Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung earned silver in the men's doubles in tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, South Korea's only medal from the sport at this competition.

Nam and Park lost to Yusuke Kusuhara and Shunsuke Nakagawa of Japan by 2-0 (6-3, 7-6 (7-4)) in the gold medal match at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, central Japan.

This is South Korea's second straight men's doubles medal, following bronze by Kwon Soon-woo and Hong Seong-chan in 2023.

South Korea has not won an Asiad gold in tennis since Chung Hyeon and Lim Yong-kyu won the men's doubles crown in 2014.