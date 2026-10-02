Ha Jee-min wins S. Korea's first gold in sailing at Asian Games

NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea's Ha Jee-min won his fourth Asian Games medal in men's sailing Friday.

Ha finished first in the men's dinghy event at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor in Gamagori, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city of Nagoya.

It is his fourth Asian Games gold medal in the event, following one each at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 events. He won silver at the 2022 edition.

It is also South Korea's first sailing gold at the ongoing competition.

Halliday Nicholas Bezy of Hong Kong won silver, and Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy of Malaysia took bronze.

In dinghy, sailors receive points equal to their finishing positions in each race of the opening series.

After nine races, the 10 sailors with the lowest scores advance to the two-race final, with their worst race score allowed to be excluded.

Ha topped the leaderboard after the opening series and advanced to the final.

He finished third in the first final race and sixth in the second, scoring nine points without penalty points, while Halliday finished first and third in the final races, scoring 11 points, including seven penalty points.



