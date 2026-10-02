Ha Jee-min wins S. Korea's first gold in sailing at Asian Games
Summary
Ha Jee-min won South Korea’s first sailing gold at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Gamagori, Japan, on Friday. He took first place in the men’s dinghy event to earn his fourth Asian Games gold in the event. Hong Kong’s Halliday Nicholas Bezy won silver and Malaysia’s Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy took bronze.
Key Facts
- Ha Jee-min won his fourth Asian Games medal in men’s sailing on Friday.
- He captured gold in the men’s dinghy event at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor in Gamagori, about 50 kilometers southeast of Nagoya.
- The victory was South Korea’s first sailing gold at the ongoing 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
- Ha previously won gold in the same event at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Asian Games and took silver at the 2022 edition.
NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea's Ha Jee-min won his fourth Asian Games medal in men's sailing Friday.
Ha finished first in the men's dinghy event at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor in Gamagori, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city of Nagoya.
It is his fourth Asian Games gold medal in the event, following one each at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 events. He won silver at the 2022 edition.
It is also South Korea's first sailing gold at the ongoing competition.
Halliday Nicholas Bezy of Hong Kong won silver, and Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy of Malaysia took bronze.
In dinghy, sailors receive points equal to their finishing positions in each race of the opening series.
After nine races, the 10 sailors with the lowest scores advance to the two-race final, with their worst race score allowed to be excluded.
Ha topped the leaderboard after the opening series and advanced to the final.
He finished third in the first final race and sixth in the second, scoring nine points without penalty points, while Halliday finished first and third in the final races, scoring 11 points, including seven penalty points.
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