Teenager stays in medal contention in women's golf

Teen prospect Yang Yun-seo kept herself in contention for an individual medal at the midway point of the women's golf tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.

Yang, 18, shot a five-under 65 in the second round with seven birdies and two bogeys at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city of Nagoya.

At seven-under through 36 holes, Yang is tied for third with the six-time LPGA Tour winner from China, Yin Ruoning. They are six strokes behind the leader, Shannon Xuan Yin Tan of Singapore.

Two other South Koreans took a step back, with Kim Gyu-been and Park Seo-jin both shooting 73s. Kim is at 1-over for the tournament, with Park at 4-over.

For the team standings, where the two best scores for each team are added each round, South Korea went two-under Thursday to sit tied for fourth at six-under overall.

China is leading the team competition at 12-under, one shot better than Singapore and five ahead of India.

The golf tournament will conclude Saturday.