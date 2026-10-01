Sport climber Seo Chae-hyun wins bronze for 2nd straight medal

Sport climber Seo Chae-hyun won her second straight Asian Games medal on Thursday with bronze in the women's boulder event.

Seo finished third with 70 points, as Zhang Yuetong of China took gold with 85 points and Ai Mori of Japan grabbed silver with 84.8 points at Portmesse Nagoya Exhibition Hall in Nagoya, central Japan.

The objective of boulder is to complete the most routes in the fewest attempts on 4-meter walls. Climbers receive 25 points for finishing a route ("Top") and 10 points for reaching a designated midway hold ("Zone"), but lose 0.1 point for each unsuccessful attempt. With four problems presented in the final, the maximum score was 100 points.

Seo had the same score as Luo Zhilu of China but won the tiebreaker because she had the higher score in the previous phase, the semifinals, with the perfect 100 points.

In the final, Seo earned the full 25 points in each of her first two boulders but scored just 10 points in each of her next two.

Seo won silver behind Mori in the combined event at the 2023 Asian Games, where the competition was a mix of boulder and lead, of which the goal is to ascend as high as possible on a route set on a 15-meter wall within six minutes.

Three years ago, the final was canceled due to inclement weather and the medals were awarded based on climbers' scores from the semifinals and qualification.

Seo is considered a better climber in lead than boulder. She is No. 2 in the lead world rankings but No. 30 in the boulder rankings.

The women's lead competition starts with the semifinals on Friday and will wrap up with the final on Saturday.