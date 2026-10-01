S. Korean team reaches men's doubles final in tennis

Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung advanced to the men's doubles final in tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, moving within a win of South Korea's first tennis title in 12 years.

Nam and Park defeated Ho Chenjui and Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei 2-1 (7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 11-9) in the semifinals at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, central Japan.

In the final scheduled for Friday, the South Korean team will face either Jiang Fumin and Zhang Tianhui of China or Yusuke Kusuhara and Shunsuke Nakagawa of Japan. Those two teams were to meet in the semifinals later Thursday.

South Korea has not produced an Asiad tennis champion since Chung Hyeon and Lim Yong-kyu won the men's doubles gold medal in 2014.

South Korea had set out to take home four gold medals in tennis, but all singles players were knocked out well before medal contention in their tournaments, while the women's doubles and the mixed doubles teams were also sent packing early.