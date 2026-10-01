S. Korea wins gold in men's team rapid fire pistol shooting

South Korea won the gold medal in the men's team 25-meter rapid fire pistol event at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.

The South Korean trio of Yoon Seo-yeong, Song Jong-ho and Lee Gun-hyeok finished first with 1,749 points in the event's final at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota, some 25 kilometers east of Nagoya, the main host city.

China took silver with 1,740 points, while Indonesia won bronze with 1,720 points.

It was South Korea's first gold medal in the event since the 2014 Asian Games, with Song repeating the feat 12 years later as a member of the 2014 gold-medal team.

It was also South Korea's second shooting gold medal at the ongoing competition.

In the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event, competitors fire five shots at five separate targets within a strict time limit of 8, 6 or 4 seconds, with each athlete firing 60 shots.

Three shooters from each country compete for individual scores and rankings in the qualification round, and the scores of the individual team members are combined to determine the cumulative team standings and medals.

South Korea's Lee ranked second with 588 points, Yoon third with 581 and Song fourth with 580, while China's Su Lianbofan finished first with an Asian Games record of 592 points.

The combined scores of the three South Korean shooters totaled 1,749 points, while China's three shooters recorded an aggregate 1,740 points. China's He Shiyu and Yang Yuhao scored 576 and 572 points, respectively.

Based on the qualification results, Lee and Yoon advanced to the individual final later in the day, while Song was unable to advance due to the two-shooter limit per country.