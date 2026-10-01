KBO tops 12 mil. in attendance, nears single-season record

The South Korean baseball league surpassed 12 million fans in record-breaking style Thursday, as it inched closer to its single-season record.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the total attendance for this season reached 12,069,596 fans, after four games played Thursday drew a combined 78,622 fans.

The KBO added it topped 12 million in 684 games, beating the previous record of 703 games in 2025.

Last year, the KBO set its all-time mark with just over 12.3 million fans. With 11 days remaining in the season, the league is on pace to surpass that mark.

Through Thursday, KBO teams are averaging 17,646 fans per game.

The KBO has cleared every million milestone in record-setting fashion this year.

The Samsung Lions faced the Hanwha Eagles before a sellout crowd of 24,000 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu, their league-leading 54th sellout. With 319 sellouts leaguewide, the KBO is closing in on the single-season mark of 331 sellouts set last year.