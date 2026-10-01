Kang Yeon-seo wins women's individual bronze in compound archery

OKAZAKI — Kang Yeon-seo won bronze in the women's individual event in compound archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday for her second medal of the competition.

Kang, 14, defeated fellow South Korean Park Jung-yoon in the bronze medal match by 145-143 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

Kang and Park together won the women's team bronze Wednesday.

In the individual compound event, archers each take 15 arrows, three arrows in each of the five ends. Cumulative points determine the winner, with the maximum score being 150.

At the start of Thursday, Kang knocked off Wunier of China 145-140 in the quarterfinals, while Park beat Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh of Malaysia 145-139 in the quarterfinals.

However, in the semifinals, Kang lost to Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia 147-143, with her opponent shooting 12 straight 10s at one point. Moments later, Park lost to Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of the Philippines 142-141, unable to overcome an early deficit against the 40-year-old veteran.

That set up the all-Korean duel for bronze.

Kang shot a perfect 30 in her first end, while Park scored 29. Kang won the next end 29-28 to take a two-point lead.

After Park shot a 30 in the next end to narrow the gap to one point at 88-87, Kang outscored her teammate 28-27 in the fourth end to take a 116-114 lead.

In the final end, both archers scored 29, ensuring Kang's two-point victory.

The women's individual compound event was previously held in 2014 and 2023, and Thursday was the first time no South Korean reached the gold medal match.

Compound archery targets are set 50 meters away, 20 meters closer than the ones in recurve. Compound archers use mechanical release aids and magnified sights, making the perfect score of 10 rather common in this discipline.



