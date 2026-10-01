Kim Jong-ho struck gold in the men's individual event in compound archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, becoming the first South Korean archery champion at the ongoing competition.

Kim defeated Chang Cheng-Wei of Chinese Taipei 149-145 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

In the individual compound event, archers each take 15 arrows, three arrows in each of the five ends. Cumulative points determine the winner, with the perfect score being 150.

The archery competition continues Friday with team events in recurve, followed on Saturday by individual events in recurve.

In two days of compound, South Korea picked up one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The men's individual compound event previously took place at the 2014 and 2023 Asian Games, and Kim is the first South Korean winner.

Kim helped South Korea to the men's team gold and the mixed team silver in 2018 and also the men's team silver in 2023.

Kim also exacted revenge on Chang a day after Chinese Taipei beat South Korea in the bronze medal match of the men's team event.

Compound archers have mechanical release aids and use magnified sights, making the perfect score of 10 more common than in recurve.

In the final, Kim won the first end 29-28, thanks to a pair of 10s followed by a 9.

And Kim hit nothing but 10s the rest of the way, putting up four consecutive 30s on the board. Chang was by no means a slouch, going 29-29-29-30 in his final four ends, but he was no match against Kim on this day.