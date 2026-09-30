OKAZAKI, Japan — South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei for bronze in the women's compound archery team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, bouncing right back after a narrow loss to the defending champion India earlier in the day.

The trio of Park Ye-rin, Kang Yeon-seo and Park Jung-yoon beat Chen Yi-Hsuan, Chen Fang-Yi and Huang I-Jou by the score of 229-228 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, about 50 kilometers southeast of Nagoya, the main host city.

In compound archery, targets are set 50 meters away, 20 meters closer than recurve. Compound archers also use mechanical release aids and magnified sights, making the perfect score of 10 quite common.

In the team competition, three archers per team each take two arrows per "end," with a maximum score of 60. The total points after four ends, or 24 arrows per team, determine the winner, with the maximum score being 240.

South Korea shot a perfect 60 to Chinese Taipei's 59 in the first end, and the two countries matched each other with 58s in the next end.

Chinese Taipei then edged out South Korea 56-55 in the third end, pulling into a tie in the overall score at 173-173 despite Huang hitting a rare 8 with her final arrow of that end.

Shooting first in the fourth end, South Korea finished with 229 points overall. It came down to Huang, who needed to shoot a 10 to clinch the bronze medal for her team or a 9 to force a shoot-off.

However, Huang hit another 8, handing the one-point victory to South Korea.

Earlier in the day in the semifinals, South Korea lost to the defending champion India 234-233 to drop to the bronze medal contest.

This is the first day of the archery competition at this Asiad.



