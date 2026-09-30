OKAZAKI, Japan — Park Jung-yoon and Choi Yong-hee combined for silver in the mixed team event in compound archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, its second medal from the sport at the competition.

Park and Choi lost to Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav of India 20-19 in a shoot-off in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya. The teams finished their regular four ends all knotted at 157 points before India held off South Korea for its second straight Asiad gold.

Earlier in the day, Park helped South Korea win bronze in the women's team event, while Taniparthi lifted India to its second straight gold medal.

Cumulative scoring determines the winner in the compound mixed team event. Each archer takes two arrows per "end," for a total of four arrows and a maximum of 40 points per end for each team. The team with more points after four ends wins.

India shot perfect 40s in each of the first two ends, while South Korea had back-to-back 39s to trail 80-78 at the halfway mark.

South Korea narrowed the gap to one point at 118-117 after winning the third end 39-38.

Then, in the fourth end, South Korea posted a 40 to India's 39, sending the match into a shoot-off.

Each archer took one arrow in the extra session. Taniparthi opened with a 10, a score matched by Park. After Jadhav hit a 10, Choi only managed a 9 as South Korea ended with silver.

This was South Korea's third straight silver medal in the mixed team event, which made its Asian Games debut in 2018.