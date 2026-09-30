ASIAN GAMES Kwon Soon-woo exits tennis singles in third round due to injury

NAGOYA, Japan — Korea's Kwon Soon-woo retired from his third-round men's singles match due to a knee injury at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, with all four Korean singles players failing to reach the knockout stage.

During his men's singles third-round match against Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, Japan, Kwon retired due to a knee injury when he was trailing 3-0 in the first set.

It was Kwon's fifth match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, following two singles and two doubles matches.

With Kwon's exit, all four Korean singles players have been eliminated from medal contention.

Hong Seong-chan lost in the men's singles second round, while Back Da-yeon and Ku Yeon-woo were eliminated in the women's second round.

Korea secured at least a bronze medal in the men's doubles on Wednesday, as Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung advanced to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Nam and Park defeated Pruchya Isaro and Maximus Jones of Thailand 2-0 (6-2, 6-3), giving Korea its second straight men's doubles medal.

With no bronze medal matches in tennis, all semifinal losers will receive bronze medals.

In Thursday's semifinals, Nam and Park will take on Ho Chenjui and Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei.