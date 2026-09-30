ASIAN GAMES 3 men, 2 women for S. Korea in top 10 after opening round in golf

NAGOYA, Japan — All three Korean men placed inside the top 10 after the opening round of the men's golf tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, while two teenagers wedged themselves among the top 10 in the women's competition.

In the men's first round, LIV Golf player Mun Do-yeob shot a bogey-free round of four-under 66 to tie for third place at Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city Nagoya. He sits one stroke behind two co-leaders, Wang Wei-hsuan of Chinese Taipei and Kazuki Higa of Japan.

Kim Joo-hyung, better known as Tom Kim on the PGA Tour, is at three-under, good for a tie for seventh. Kim Seong-hyeon, a former PGA Tour member, is tied for ninth at two-under.

Korea is tied for second place in the team competition, where the two lowest scores out of each team's three players count toward the team total. At seven-under thanks to Mun and Kim Joo-hyung, Korea is two strokes behind Japan.

Mun had one birdie on the front nine but picked up three more on the back nine.

Kim Joo-hyung, who traveled right after competing at the Presidents Cup in the United States over the weekend, had five birdies but a couple of bogeys.

Kim Seong-hyeon, who is trying to get back to the PGA Tour, recorded three birdies, one eagle and three bogeys.

The women's round, which started after the men's event, ended with Shannon Xuan Yin Tan of Singapore alone at the top at seven-under.

For Korea, two high school players, Kim Gyu-been, 16, and Yang Yun-seo, 18, are tied for seventh at two-under 68.

Kim had four birdies against two bogeys. Yang recorded four birdies against one double bogey.

A third member of the team, the 18-year-old Park Seo-jin, carded a 71 to tie for 18th. Her adventurous day included four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.

Korea is second in the team standings at four-under, four strokes behind Singapore.

Yin Ruoning of China, former world No. 1 with six career LPGA titles, is tied for third at three-under.

The four-round golf competition will wrap up Saturday for both men and women.