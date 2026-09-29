S. Korea's Park Hye-jeong wins silver in women's weightlifting

NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea's Park Hye-jeong captured silver in the heaviest weight class in women's weightlifting at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday.

In the women's +81-kilogram event final at Nagoya City Trade Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Park finished second with a total of 300 kilograms, with 133kg in the snatch and 167kg in the clean and jerk, behind Li Wenwen of China, who lifted a total of 310kg, with 140kg in the snatch and 170kg in the clean and jerk.

Bronze went to Ouisal Ikhlef of Qatar, who recorded a total of 273kg.

Park won the gold medal in the event at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games but failed to defend her Asiad title.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Park also won the silver medal behind Li.



