NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea's Kim Min-young won the gold medal in the women's +87-kilogram kurash event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, giving the country its first Asiad title in the wrestling-like sport.

Kim beat Chinese Taipei's Shin Liu Li-ling 5-0 in the event's final at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Kim became the first South Korean athlete to win a gold medal in kurash since the wrestling-like sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 2018.

South Korea has won two silvers and one bronze at the Asian Games, including one silver by Mo Su-min in the women's 78-kg kurash event the previous day.

Kurash is a type of wrestling practiced in Central Asia. Athletes attempt to score by throwing their opponents, with a khalol, a throw that lands the opponent on their back, declared a victory, while other ground techniques are prohibited.