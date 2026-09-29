NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea lost to Japan 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Games women's football tournament on Tuesday, after conceding both goals to the host country in the second half.

Chiina Kamiya scored a brace at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, about 100 kilometers east of the main host city, Nagoya, and sent Japan to their sixth consecutive Asiad final.

Japan will take on North Korea in the gold medal match at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the same Fukuroi stadium. It will be a rematch of the 2023 Asiad final, when Japan prevailed 4-1.

South Korea will face China in the bronze medal contest at 3 p.m. Friday, also in Fukuroi.

South Korea were chasing their first women's football title, having previously won bronze medals in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

South Korea have four wins, 14 draws and 21 losses against Japan, the last victory having come in August 2015.

The match did not have a shot on target by either side through the first 35 minutes on this rainy night, until South Korean defender Jang Selgi put one right at goalkeeper Shu Ohba.

Things opened up a bit on both ends after the restart.

Jung Min-young tested Ohba with a mid-range attempt in the 51st minute, but it was Japan that broke the deadlock three minutes later.

Japan took advantage of a slow South Korean transition defense, as Kamiya headed home a cross by Mami Ueno past goalkeeper Kim Min-jung.

Kamiya then netted her second goal of the match nine minutes later, picking off a South Korean pass attempt and firing a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

South Korea kept their pressure on the opposing defense, but their 63-37 edge in ball possession did not translate to any goal.