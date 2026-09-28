Korea took a 4-1 beating against Uruguay in their men's football friendly match in Seoul on Monday, the team's first loss under their temporary head coach Robert Moreno.

Darwin Nunes and Giorgian de Arrascaeta each scored a goal, in the 13th minute and then 27th minute, for Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital, with Korean defender Kim Min-jae being charged with an own goal late in the first half.

After Nunes made it 4-0 in the 62nd minute, Korean captain Son Heung-min got one back for the home team in the 80th minute.

The goal was Son's 58th of his career, pulling him into a tie with Cha Bum-kun for the most international goals by a Korean male player.

Korea beat Ecuador 3-0 in Moreno's debut last week but were badly outplayed against Uruguay this time. They have one win, two draws and eight losses against Uruguay.

The Taegeuk Warriors will next host Venezuela at 8 p.m. Friday in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

Korea tried to establish early advantage in ball possession, but Uruguay exploited some holes behind the opposing defense in the 13th minute, with Nunes converting a through ball from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

De Arrascaeta then got one himself in the 27th minute, finding the bottom right corner of the net.

Kim Min-jae then put the ball into his own net while trying to clear it out of harm's way.

Moreno made a few changes after the restart, but Nunes headed home the visitors' fourth goal 17 minutes into the second half.

Son then had a piece of Lee Kang-in's cross in the 80th minute for his monumental goal. While Son himself said he was not sure if he deserved credit for the goal, the Korea Football Association recognized it as Son's marker.