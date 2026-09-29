NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea fell just short of a men's handball medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in central Japan on Tuesday, losing to Japan by a handful of goals in the bronze medal contest.

South Korea failed to overcome a first-half deficit and suffered a 37-32 defeat at Entrio in Inazawa, just northwest of the main host city Nagoya, with third place on the line.

South Korea has now missed the podium in men's handball in back-to-back Asian Games for the first time since the event was added to the competition in 1982. At the 2023 Asiad, South Korea finished tied for fifth.

The country's last gold came in 2010 under head coach Cho Young-shin, who was put back in charge this year with the goal of lifting South Korea to the podium again.

However, South Korea lost to the three-time defending champion Qatar 32-20 in the semifinals Monday before absorbing another loss Tuesday.

South Korea went down 8-2 less than 10 minutes into the first half and never got to within four goals for the rest of the opening 30 minutes.

South Korea cut the deficit to three goals early in the second half but got it to 32-28 with about eight minutes to go. From there, though, Japan pulled away with three straight goals.