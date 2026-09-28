South Korea's Mo Su-min won the silver medal in the women's 78-kilogram kurash event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, marking the country's first kurash medal at the games.

Mo lost to Pokizakhon Kamoldinova of Uzbekistan 10-0 by a khalol (a full point) in the event's final at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Mo's silver is also the first kurash medal won by a female athlete since the wrestling-like sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 2018.

South Korean male kurash wrestlers have won one silver and one bronze at the previous Asian Games.

Kurash is a type of wrestling practiced in Central Asia. Athletes attempt to score by throwing their opponents, with a khalol, a throw that lands the opponent on their back, declared a victory, while other ground techniques are prohibited.