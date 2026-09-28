S. Korea advances to men's 4x100m relay final after disqualification overturned

NAGOYA — South Korea has advanced to the men's 4x100-meter relay final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after an earlier disqualification decision was overturned, organizers said Monday.

The team of Kim Si-on, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Daniel Biwesa and Lee Jae-seong was disqualified during the heats of the men's 4x100m relay at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday due to an alleged violation of the baton exchange rule between first runner Kim and second runner Nwamadi.

Based on time, the South Korean team ranked fourth in its heat and seventh overall among the 12 teams, with the top eight teams advancing to the final scheduled for Monday.

The coaching staff immediately appealed the decision, and the appeal was accepted.

The South Korean team was reinstated by the jury of appeal, according to the Asian Games Gameshub site, a real-time scoring and scheduling portal.

"Right after the decision, we submitted our videos, appealing that we are not subject to disqualification, and the organizers accepted it," coach Ha Kyung-su said. "We will compete in the final."

He said the jury earlier determined that Kim and Nwamadi had exchanged the baton outside the exchange zone.

With the disqualification overturned, South Korea can continue its bid for a medal in the men's 4x100m relay, spearheaded by Nwamadi and Biwesa, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's 100m race on Friday.