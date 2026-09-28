Kim Yeong-nam wins diving silver, denies 1-2 finish by China
Summary
Kim Yeong-nam won silver in the men’s 1-meter springboard diving event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, finishing behind China’s Wang Zongyuan in Tokyo. His result denied China a seventh consecutive 1-2 finish in the event. Kim also placed ahead of China’s Liu Chengzan, while South Korea added another diving medal through Kim Su-ji’s bronze earlier in the day.
Key Facts
- Kim Yeong-nam scored 373.30 points in six attempts at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
- Wang Zongyuan of China won gold with 442.75 points, and Liu Chengzan took bronze with 361.45 points.
- The men’s 1m springboard made its Asian Games debut in 1990, and China had produced gold and silver medalists at every edition before this result.
- Before Kim Yeong-nam, Woo Haram had won three straight bronze medals for South Korea in the event from 2014 to 2023.
- Kim Su-ji won bronze in the women’s 1m springboard with 245.05 points on the same day, after taking silver in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard event Sunday.
Kim Yeong-nam claimed silver in the men's 1-meter springboard diving event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday, denying China its seventh consecutive 1-2 finish in that event.
Kim scored 373.30 points in six attempts at Tokyo Aquatics Centre to place second behind Wang Zongyuan of China, who earned 442.75 points. Kim edged out another Chinese diver, Liu Chengzan, who finished with 361.45 points.
The men's 1m springboard made its Asian Games debut in 1990, and China had produced gold and silver medalists at every competition until Kim crashed the party and got himself sandwiched between Wang and Liu.
Before Kim, Woo Haram had won three straight bronze medals for South Korea in this event, from 2014 to 2023.
Earlier Monday, Kim Su-ji won bronze in the women's 1m springboard with 245.05 points. Lin Shan and Long Yiping of China took home the gold and silver medals with 263.05 points and 254.25 points, respectively.
This was Kim's second medal of the competition, after her silver in the women's synchronized 3m springboard event Sunday.
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