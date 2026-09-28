Football forward Eom guards against complacency ahead of semifinal duel vs. China

NAGOYA, Japan — With Korea about to take on China in the semifinals of the Asiad men's football tournament this week, winger Eom Ji-sung said Monday the biggest threat to his team's gold medal chase may be complacency.

"The moment we start taking wins for granted, we will fall apart," Eom said in a video released by the Korea Football Association (KFA) during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Korea's under-23 team will face China at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, some 140 kilometers west of the main host city, Nagoya. Coached by Lee Min-sung, the young Taegeuk Warriors are trying to claim South Korea's fourth consecutive men's football gold medal.

It has been mostly smooth sailing so far. Eom's hat trick powered South Korea past Qatar 4-1 in the first group stage match, and Korea blanked Saudi Arabia 2-0 to clinch the top spot in Group D.

Then in the quarterfinals, Korea routed Vietnam 4-0.

"The mood has been great in training sessions, after those wins in the group stage and the quarterfinals," Eom said.

"Our attackers have been on fire. After I scored three times in the first match, my teammates have picked up the slack. We will try to spread the offense and keep the other team from scoring in the next match."

While Korea may be favored over China on paper, Eom said he will not take any team lightly.

"The fact that they have made it to the semifinals shows how capable they are," he said. "We all understand we absolutely cannot let our guard down or be complacent. However, if we make all the plays that we have been working on, then I think we will win the match without a doubt."

Eom, who plies his club trade with the English side Swansea City, said the key will be to stick to the basics.

"We have to minimize silly mistakes," he said.

"These things could play a big role. I have to take care of the basics myself and ask my teammates to do the same."